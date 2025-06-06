Abbots Langley beat Berhamsted to progress in Heath Park Cup
The Heath Park Cup - which replaced the Gazette Cup in 2013 - has almost completed its stages up to semi finals.
In the top half of the draw Abbots Langley (117 - 7) narrowly beat Berkhamsted (114 - 10) by 3 runs to progress to a game against Watford Town, awaiting the winner of that game will be Hemel Hempstead Town who had a walkover against Langleybury.
In the bottom of the draw Leverstock Green (149 - 4) beat Northchurch (148 - 5) and will play Tring Park (112 - 2) who beat Kings Langley (111 - 6). Their game is due to be played at the Green on Thursday June 19th.
Final is set for the Heath Park at Hemel Hempstead for Friday 4th July starting at 6.00pm. All welcome.