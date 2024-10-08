While the level of nostalgia being written about as of late seems focused more on the ‘90s in the era of Cool Britannia, lads mags and, let be honest, car crash television I feel like we’re skipping over a generation - those from the ‘80s.

Detractors I have met in my time writing about music have long felt that the decade was garrish, forgettable and in terms of pop culture anthropology not a good time to be a fan, but nothing could be further from the truth. From how dangerous people felt films were getting on the VHS market through to fashion statements that have been co-opted and advanced by TikTok and other digital cornerstones, the ‘80s offered quite a lot in terms of influencing pop culture to come.

Just look at these 11 artists that we picked, all who emerged throughout the decade to become defining influences across a range of music. No Madonna? Well perhaps no female empowerment in pop music. No Run-D.M.C? Adidas sales would have plummeted and hip-hop artists would need to look elsewhere to see how music and marketing can go hand in hand for labels.

No doubt I might have missed a few that you consider influential on today’s music scene, in which case please let me know your thoughts in the comments section down below or if you’re a little shy, drop me an email. But here’s some of the artists that helped influence a wave of popular music in recent years, many of which have gone on to influence a newer generation themselves.

1 . A Tribe Called Quest As one of the pioneering groups in alternative hip-hop, A Tribe Called Quest blended jazz, funk, and thoughtful lyrics, encouraging a more introspective approach to hip-hop that influenced many artists in the 2000s. Artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Childish Gambino have acknowledged A Tribe Called Quest's impact on their music, particularly regarding lyrical depth and blending genres. | Getty Images

2 . Depeche Mode Depeche Mode's use of synthesizers, dark lyrical themes, and catchy melodies created a blueprint for synth-pop and electronic music. Their willingness to explore themes of love, desire, and personal struggle opened the door for more introspective lyrics in pop music. Bands like The Killers, Chvrches, and M83 have been influenced by Depeche Mode's sound and thematic complexity, incorporating synthesisers and dark pop elements into their music. | Getty Images

3 . Joy Division Joy Division's dark, atmospheric sound and introspective lyrics defined the post-punk genre, influencing countless artists to explore darker themes in their music. Their use of stark, minimalistic instrumentation and haunting vocals paved the way for new wave and indie rock. Bands like Interpol, The National, and Editors have drawn from Joy Division's emotional depths and sound, often evoking a similar sense of melancholy and introspection in their music. | Getty Images/Provided

4 . Madonna As a pop icon, Madonna's ability to constantly reinvent her image and sound set a precedent for future artists. Her exploration of sexuality and feminism in her music challenged norms and encouraged a new generation of female artists to express themselves boldly. Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Katy Perry have cited Madonna as an influence, particularly regarding performance, image, and the empowerment of women in pop music. | Getty Images