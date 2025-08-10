Clubbing during the 80s and 90s was very different to how it is now, and there are some things you’ll only remember if you were a regular on the dance floor back then.
We’ve put together a list of things that defined the clubbing scene back then, from the sounds to the styles and even the smells.
How well do you remember the drinks 80s and 90s clubbers chugged, the cords they donned and the hairstyles they sported?
These fabulous retro photos will hopefully help jog your memory.
What are your favourite memories of nightclubs in the 80s and 90s? Let us know in the comments section.
1. The queues
Back in the 80s and 90s, before licensing laws changed, most pubs shut at 11am. That meant heading to a nightclub if you wanted to carry on drinking. And such was the demand there were usually huge queues to get in, often snaking around the block. | National World Photo: TSPL
2. The police
Some nightclubs have always had a reputation for crime, but police stepped up patrols at nightspots across the UK during the late 80s and early 90s as ecstasy became the drug of choice for many clubbers and gang violence escalated | Avalon via Getty Images Photo: Peter J Walsh/Peter J Walsh/PYMCA
3. Big hair
Big hair was big in 80s nightclubs, with the smell of hairspray almost as overpowering as that of sweat and stale beer | Getty Images Photo: Jane Simon
4. Alcopops
If you went clubbing in the 90s, perhaps your tipple of choice was one of the huge range of saccharine sweet and often luridly coloured alcopops available at the time, from Hooch and Reef to Smirnoff Ice and WKD Blue. If you were an 80s clubber, you might have treated yourself to one of the popular cocktails of the day, like a blue lagoon, pina colada or Long Island iced tea. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch
