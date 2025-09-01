They were some of the most recognisable characters and logos of their day

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From laughing robots to singing raisins, these were once some of the most popular mascots and logos

They were the figureheads of major companies, including fast food giants, toy sellers and car manufacturers

These characters and designs could once be spotted everywhere, but they are rarely, if at all, seen today

How many of these old mascots and logos do you recognise?

They were hugely popular in their day, serving as the faces of some of the UK’s best-known companies and appearing in much-loved adverts during the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and noughties.

But they have all been retired for various reasons, either because they have become dated or because the firms they represented have collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In many cases, the logos and mascots that replaced them have not proved nearly as popular.

Ronald McDonald

The famous McDonald's mascot, Ronald McDonald, has been less visible in recent years | Getty Images

Reports of Ronald McDonald’s death have been greatly exaggerated, but the fast food giant’s famous figurehead is much less visible these days.

He was quietly retired from the front line of the firm’s advertising campaigns following a series of ‘creepy clown’ sightings in 2016.

The longstanding mascot has not withdrawn from public life completely, but the trend for evil clown figures in horror films and elsewhere means he is seen as a less cuddly character than when he was first created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been concerns about how appropriate it is to have a clown as a fast food mascot targeting young children.

Smash Martians

These extra-terrestrial robots starred in a series of adverts promoting Smash instant mashed potato during the 70s and 80s.

From their home planet Mars, they watched humans on Earth preparing mashed potato the traditional way, laughing at them for using such a laborious process when a quick and easy alternative existed.

Featuring the catchphrase 'For Mash Get Smash’, they were voted Campaign magazine’s TV adverts of the century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bisto Kids

Bisto Kids first appeared in 1919 as a boy and girl in ragged clothing who would catch the scent of the famous instant gravy on the breeze and longingly exclaim: “Ah, Bisto!”

They continued to promote the brand down the decades, in various forms, until the 90s, when they last appeared.

Geoffrey the Giraffe

Geoffrey the Giraffe was loved by children across the UK for many years, until Toys 'R' Us closed all its stores in the country after the retailer collapsed into administration. | Getty Images

This familiar mascot began life as Dr. G. Raffe in the 1950s. His name changed and his look evolved over the years as he became one of the most recognisable children’s characters.

He disappeared from screens and billboards in the UK when Toys ‘R’ Us closed all its UK stores in 2018 after the retailer collapsed into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

California Raisins

This animated music group was created to promote Sun-Maid Raisins and proved more popular than anyone could imagine during the 80s and 90s.

The claymation rhythm and blues band, voiced by Buddy Miles, first performed Marvin Gaye’s I Heard it Through the Grapevine, before covering a number of other classics.

World Cup Willie

Twelve-year-old Leo Hoye with the 1966 mascot World Cup Willie,designed by his dad Reg Hoye | Getty Images

This leonine trendsetter was the first official World Cup mascot and one of the first for a major sporting competition of any kind.

World Cup Willie, a lion wearing a Union Jack jersey, roared England to victory during the 1966 tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wooly and Worth

This cheeky duo were introduced to the world in 2003, as Woolworths launched a new campaign with the tagline ‘let's have some fun’.

Wooly, a sheep, and their sheepdog friend Worth may not have been universally loved by adults but their playful antics made them a big hit with children.

They even had their own range of goods, from cuddly toys to hot water bottles and key rings.

Fat Charlie

Fat Charlie was Little Chef's mascot | Getty Images

Fat Charlie was the face of Little Chef, the famous chain of roadside diners found at motorway rest stops across the UK, for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2004, the restaurant chain announced it was changing its logo to feature a slimmed-down version of its famous figurehead, which it claimed had become ‘a little bit dated’. But this plan was quickly dropped after prompting a deluge of complaints from customers.

He couldn’t save the firm from going into administration in 2007, however, with the chain itself slimming down over the following years before the last branches closed or were converted in 2018.

BT Piper

BT's old 'Piper' logo, used from 1991 to 2003 | Getty Images

This BT logo, featuring a blue and red figure playing the flute, was first adopted in 1991, when BT changed its name from British Telecom.

It survived until 2003 when it was replaced by the multi-coloured circle design which itself was scrapped for today’s plain logo, featuring the letters BT inside a circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hulabaloo and Custard

Michael Peacock and David Attenborough with soft toy versions of Hullabaloo and Joey, the kangaroo mascots used to promote the launch of BBC Two | Getty Images

How many of you remember this pair bouncing into our lives to help promote the launch of the UK’s third television channel, BBC Two, in April 1964?

Hullabaloo apparently represented the existing station, BBC One, while her joey, Custard, represented the newcomer. Custard’s name was chosen as the BBC said ‘everything goes with custard’.

A real kangaroo was reportedly booked to appear in the studio for the BBC Two launch night, only to get stuck in a lift during a power cut which delayed the new channel’s start by a day.

Leyland logo

The British motor firm Leyland had a hubcap-style logo with the letter L in the centre | Getty Images

This fallen British manufacturing giant was once one of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its logo was in the shape of a hubcap, with the letter L in the centre.

Leyland Motors started out making lorries, buses and trolleybuses, before moving into the car market, acquiring the famous firms Triumph and Rover.

British Leyland, as the firm became known, was later broken up, and the vehicle brands, including Rover, MG, and Mini, were sold off.

Midland Mainline logo

The leaping stag logo of the train operating company Midland Mainline, in around 1998 | Getty Images

This train operating company, owned by National Express, ran the Midland Main Line franchise for just over a decade, between 1996 and 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which ran services between London and East Midlands and Yorkshire, featured a leaping stag logo, representing the East Midlands countryside.

Which old mascot or logo do you miss most? If you enjoyed this article, you might like this look back at famous high street chains which are now struggling or defunct.