This joyous retro picture gallery is an antidote to the constant barrage of bad news that feels like it’s coming at us from all angles today.

It’s sure to bring a smile to the face of anyone with half a heart, but it will strike home particularly hard for those who grew up back then.

They will recognise the famous faces who dominated popular culture in the 60s and 70s, and understand the simple delights being enjoyed by ordinary folk in the days before streaming and social media.

Falling leaves in the autumn, donkey rides on the beach in summer, and sponge and custard for school dinner are just some of the timeless pleasures pictured.

They feature alongside photos of celebrities like Sammy Davis Jr, Cilla Black, Ronnie Barker and child stars Jenny Agutter and Bonnie Langford seemingly having the time of their lives.

In many cases, it is their children bringing them great joy, from singer Sandie Shaw and fashion designer Jeff Banks celebrating the birth of their baby girl, to dancer Lionel Blair and his wife Susan swinging their delighted son between them.

The 60s and 70s were happier times for the royal family, too, with a carefree Prince Charles seen messing around on stage and workers welcoming the news of the latest royal baby.

Beatlemania, the two millionth Mini rolling off the production line, and a teacher striking it lucky in the Littlewoods Football Pools are among the other photos capturing the happy side of life in the 60s and 70s.

What are your happiest memories of the 60s and 70s?

