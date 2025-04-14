The Tribit StormBox Lava has 43hz of bass, so it delivers a nice, deep sound | Tribit

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield takes the Tribit SormBox Lava out and about to test its power and sound quality

I still get quite surprised, every time I test a new Bluetooth speaker, at just how far the technology has come, and how much power you can get from a small device.

The Tribit SormBox Lava Speaker isn't actually all that small, not compared to some competitors at similar price points. But size means power in this sector, and power means punch. And the Tribit StormBox Lava certainly packs a punch.

It's a roughly tubular shape, which is quite common, but with a sturdy base and a rubberised strip across the control panel and over the passive radiators either end.

This makes it feel particularly robust, especially when you clip on one of the two carrying options - a short braided hand strap, or a longer shoulder strap.

They're both included and they feel incredibly well made, particularly the hand strap, which is what I found most useful.

Given its relatively chunky size, I found the StormBox Lava wasn't especially easy to drop into a rucksack or picnic bag, so the fact it has two carrying options is welcome. Happily, it's not as heavy as you'd expect.

And that's surprising, because it has an 80w output, across its two 30w woofers and two 10w tweeters.

The extra volume of the main unit makes for a large area for air to pass through, and this means those beefy woofers can deliver very powerful bass. It's certainly not the deepest or most thunderous sound I've heard from a portable speaker but, especially with the XBass setting on, it's everything you'd need.

Even with the XBass engaged, there's a lovely clarity to the sound from the StormBox Lava. It's a sweet, immersive sound with good separation, and a lovely depth from the bass drivers.

At a low volume, it's really crisp and it handles higher volumes really well, too. Becoming almost too loud at full power.

Other features I like are really just the bare essentials. It links to your phone through Bluetooth, it can answer and receive calls, it has a headphone jack as well as USB outputs and inputs and, handily, it can charge USB devices from its built-in battery.

Battery life, incidentally, is another strong point. Tribit reckons it can manage 24 hours of playtime, which is certainly impressive. I've been using it on and off for a few weeks and haven't had to charge it yet, which is promising.

The Tribit StormBox Lava costs £129.99, but you might be lucky enough to catch a deal on Amazon - there's currently a £10 voucher for example.

It's possible to use the speaker's Bluetooth connection to rig two of them together and create stereo sound and, I'm told, you can actually link up to 160 speakers - or more - together. Although why you'd want to do that I'm not sure. Building demolition, perhaps?

I love the fact it has an IPX7 rating, and I found it quick and easy to connect and pair to my phone. The multi-function button is a bit confusing, and it takes a while to learn its functions, but that's perhaps my only gripe.

If sound quality is important to you, and you're not interested in a compact speaker for parties, picnics, or relaxing time in the garden, this should be at the top of your list.