This twin pack of 10000mAh power banks is now £19.99 thanks to a double voucher deal

If you use any sort of 12v tech, you’ll find a power bank handy - these might just be the best value options online right now

Power banks can be really handy for keeping our gadgets topped up while we're out and about.

From tablets and smartphones to watches and earbuds, we're carrying more tech around than ever - and it all needs charging.

That's why more and more people are investing in decent power banks, which can be kept in pockets or bags, ready to boost our belongings at any given moment.

How to apply both vouchers to ensure you get the £19.99 price There are two steps to securing this deal on the Amazon site. Firstly, load up the deal page by clicking here Make sure you tick the small box first giving you 10% off the £49.99 standard price Then, look for the additional "Save 50%" box in green, just below You don't need to copy and paste the code, just click "redeem" Hit the "Buy now" button to the right and make sure it's dropped to £19.99 at the checkout

For them to be truly useful, they need to tick a few boxes. Firstly, they need a decent battery. A capacity of around 10,000mAh is becoming something of a benchmark for a truly compact power bank now.

Secondly, it's handy if they have a battery indicator, so you know how much juice you've got left and when it's going to need a top up.

They also need to be slim and portable, and at a price that won't break the bank. That's why we're recommending you try this pair of power banks on Amazon. Because they appear to be an absolute bargain.

Normally priced at £49.99 for two, the bundle can be had for just £19.99 if you use the promo code VFCLF562 and tick the 10% voucher box.

The price will drop to £19.99 at the checkout, which is basically a tenner each. Such a good price.

They have that all-important 10,000mAh battery, they have the oh-so-useful percentage remaining indicator, and they even have built-in cables - one for USB-C and one for Micro-USB.

They also have separate ports, so you could potentially charge a few different items at the same time. You can even get them in blue and pink.

We don't know how long this deal will last, so grab them while you can.