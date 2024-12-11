This gorgeous cask-strength whisky is available for an incredible price
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
For whisky lovers, there's nothing better than opening a new bottle for the festive season, and sharing it with friends during the run-up to the big day.
And it's a perfect time of year to pick up a special bottle - rather than opting for a ubiquitous blend, why not treat yourself to a more exlusive single malt?
Small-batch whiskies and special releases are the tipples that will have the wow factor at any Christmas party, but they can be costly. Costing hundreds of pounds in some cases.
Talisker: The Wild Explorador - was £120, now £49.99
Johnnie Walker Black Label - was £50, now £21
Johnnie Walker Blue Label - was £190, now £130
Jura Bourbon Cask - was £36, now £20.90
Jack Daniels 1 litre - was £35, now £24
Kraken Black Spiced Rum - was £35, now £25.49
It's always a welcome sight, then, to see a huge discount on a genuinely exclusive whisky - and we've seen a deal that has properly made our mouths water.
Amazon is selling bottles of Talisker: The Wild Explorador this week, and the Isle-of-Skye-based distillery released this special single malt in 2023 at a price of £130.
If you shop around, you will find a bottle at Southport Whisky for £120, and there's a bottle available for £113 at The Whisky Exchange - but Amazon is selling it for £49.99.
That means you can pick up a naturally cask strength (59.7%) single malt for less than the price of a decent bourbon.
The Wild Explorador is finished in a combination of ruby, white and tawny port casks, which gives it a flourish of rich, robust flavours with rounded, fruity notes and a classic subtle Talisker sea salt finish.
Amazon's remarkable price is a limited-time deal, and we don't know how long it will last, so jump on a bottle while you can.
If £49.99 is a bit beyond your budget, we've found some more palatable whisky deals out there. Johnnie Walker's classic Black Label blended whisky has a 58% discount on Amazon at the moment, bringing the price down to £21. In case you're not bothered about the budget, Johnnie Walker's Blue Label is down from £190 to £130.
But a delightful bourbon cask version of the popular Jura single malt whisky is just £20.90 at the moment, which is a bargain for a decent single malt.
If bourbon is more your thing, Amazon is selling a litre-bottle of Jack Daniels for just £24, and if you'd rather have a rum, you can pick up a litre of Kraken Black Spiced Rum for just £25.49.