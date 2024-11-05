The best home gadget deals so far for Black Friday 2024

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Black Friday is perhaps the best time of the year to tart up the tech in your home.

It's a time to think about upgrading gadgets, investing in new gadgets, or trying things out that could enrich your life.

Among the more popular bits of household tech this year will be robot vacuums, video doorbells, smart speakers and displays, big-screen televisions, and security cameras.

At a glance: The best Black Friday home gadgets deals so far Last updated: Tuesday, November 19 Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker bundle - was £123.97, now £48.98 Roomba Combo® 10 Max robot - was £1,499, now £799 Google Nest Mini Speakers twin pack - was £98, now £83 Tapo Indoor Smart Security Camera - was £24.99, now £19.99 Shark Deluxe Black Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner - was £269.99, now £169.99

Black Friday itself is taking place this year on November 29, and it's the day shoppers will go mad for all the deals, but it's widely known these days that Black Friday is more of a season than just a one-day event.

That's why it's a good time, right now, to start hunting for bargains. Most big retailers, such as Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis have all started their big sales, in the hope they can seduce buyers.

If you're in the market for some home gadgets, here is our guide of the deals to look out for, which we'll regularly update with new offers.

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max robot - was £1,499 £ 799.00 iRobot Buy now Buy now This has to be one of the biggest savings on a newly-launched robot vacuum cleaner. The Combo 10 Max can wash its own mop pad, thanks to a liquid tank in the base station - and that’s a first for iRobot. The pad lifts away when the robot detects a carpeted surface, and that helps with ground clearance too. At £1,499 it’s a fairly standard price for a flagship robot vacuum cleaner, but for £799, it’s just a Black Friday bargain.

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker bundle - was £123.97 £ 48.98 Amazon Buy now Buy now Not only do you get two smart speakers with this incredibly cheap bundle, you get a free Philips Hue smart bulb. Or you could choose a smart plug, instead, if you don’t need the bulb. It’s one of only a handful of early Black Friday deals Amazon has released, but it’s superb - it’s a saving of 60%. Only while stocks last, though.

Google Google Nest Mini Audio Anywhere package - was £98 £ 83.00 Google Buy now Buy now A tasty little discount on a very useful bundle from Google. These little Nest smart speakers tuck away neatly into corners, but pump out a surprisingly decent sound. It’s a great way to have music in every room in your house, especially while there’s a deal on a twin pack like this. They also give you access to the “OK Google” smart assistant, so they’re really handy bits of kit.

Tapo TP Link Tapo Indoor Smart Security Camera C200 - was £24.99 £ 19.99 Toolstation Buy now Buy now Small, simple, and cheap - this is all the security camera you need, and it’s less than £20. It’s a wired camera that connects to your WiFi, and it can pan and tilt. The footage is really clear day or night, and it’s perfect for monitoring the inside of your house, or you could point out through a window to monitor the outside. Of course, you could buy proper outdoor cameras, but there’s really no need.

Shark Shark Deluxe Black Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner - was £269.99 £ 169.99 Shark Buy now Buy now Shark vacuum cleaners are pretty much the best you can buy. And for many people, a wired upright vacuum is still the best choice for performance. And that’s fine, because Shark still sells some really cutting-edge uprights alongside its newer cordless vacuums. This NZ690UKTDB has the classic lift-away system, which means it can switch to a more portable compact vacuum, and it’s got all the Shark pet tech, which makes it perfect for pet fur.

Amazon eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 Dual Cameras - was £159 Best For a cheaper alternative to Ring and Blink doorbells. Amazon Buy now Buy now The eufy video doorbell with duel cameras is now just £99. It comes with 2K clarity, colour night vision and a rechargable battery. It is one of the first doorbell deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale and one of the best. Under £100 for the first time, it represents a major saving compared to other big name rivals.