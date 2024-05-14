The 5 amazing spring dress bargains I found on Secret Sales

5 Secret Sales dresses for Spring 2024. Photos by Secret Sales.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When the weather starts to change it can be really difficult to know what to wear, but with these 5 dresses from Secret Sales, you’ll never be bored of your wardrobe.

As we leave winter behind and enter spring, it is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with some new seasonal dresses, and if you don’t fancy splashing too much cash, Secret Sales has the bargains you need.

A treasure trove of discounted fashion labels, Secret Sales offers high-quality pieces at unbeatable prices. There’s guaranteed to be something for every fashionista’s taste and budget. Here’s just a few spring dress bargain’s I’ve found on the site for any exciting occasions you may have this season.

Quiz White Broderie Mini Dress. Photo by Secret Sales.

This classic white broderie dress is perfect for any beer gardens or bank holiday BBQs you might have lined up. The puff sleeves and cross detail on the back of the dress is beautiful, making it look far more expensive than its bargain price of £8.99.

ASOS DESIGN twist front pleated cami midi dress with belt in oxblood red. Photo by Secret Sales.

This wine coloured classy midi dress would make the perfect wedding guest dress as we head into wedding season. Its floaty layers make it ideal for a spring wedding and its simple design allows lots of freedom for accessorising. At more than £30 cheaper than the original retail price, you’ll struggle to find a cheaper wedding guest dress anywhere else.

River Island Womens Swing Midi Dress Black Prom Check. Photo by Secret Sales.

This gorgeous black and white check midi dress would be the perfect outfit for casual day drinks over the spring season, and paired with a classic sandal would also look great on holiday. The ruched back would make it a super comfortable dress for walking around on a city break, or relaxing by the beach.

River Island Womens Shift Mini Dress Petite Silver Sequin. Photo by Secret Sales.

Like many across the UK right now, I’m on the hunt for my Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfit and this dress fits the vibes exactly. Its stunning sparkles would certainly make it a show stopping outfit and dare I say, you might even upstage Taylor herself if you arrived wearing this gem from River Island.

Principles Animal Print Twist Waist Midi Dress. Photo by Secret Sales.

Leopard print is one of the biggest fashion trends currently, and if you like to stay on top of what’s in right now, then this Principles dress definitely fits the bill at only £15.

Its modest long sleeves and midi style also makes it suitable for those days when you’ve got plans right after a day in the office and the transition from day to night would be effortless with a piece like this in your wardrobe.