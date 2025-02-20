Staggering humidifier deals in Debenhams sale slashing prices to less than £30

Debenhams sale has big savings on household favourites including Matteo,Cosi Home, Pro Breeze and Neo dehumidifiers

Savvy shoppers can make huge savings on dehumidifiers among hundreds of Debenhams cut-price deals. With rain and cold weather making drying clothes indoors a must for many, it can lead to damp walls without a dehumidifier.

Now those quick off the mark can get essentials like the Neo Portable Compact Dehumidifier for £29.99 instead of the usual price of £115.99. That’s a whopping 74% off - and a saving of £86.

It’s not the only dehumidifier on offer in the Debenhams sale although it does have one of the biggest savings. See the other deals in the infobox below.

Dehumidifier deals in Debenhams sale right now

We’ve found a range of Debenhams offers for dehumidifiers.

Save 60% on a Matteo 12L dehumidifier now £79.99 instead of £199.99. See the offer

The Pro Breeze 20L Premium Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode has 44% off, normally £269.99 and now £149.99 here

The Neo Portable Compact Dehumidifier for £29.99 instead of the usual price of £115.99. Go to the deal

Make a 47% saving on the Cosi Home 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier, dropped from £149.99 to £79.99. See it here

The 1500ml Neo dehumidifier offers the biggest saving and is light enough to move from room to room when battling the worst areas of the home. It also has a removable water tank.

Debenhams describes it as “highly efficient at removing excess moisture from your home or office creating a healthier environment by dehumidifying the air around you”.

Adding: “It’s easy to move and store. You can move the dehumidifier between the bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom to tackle condensation and cleanse the air.

“With every use, you’re creating a healthier home and improving your wellbeing.”

