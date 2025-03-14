Self-care isn't selfish. Book your first Treatwell appointment today and get 10% off | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Don’t let self-care end up at the bottom of your to-do list – Treatwell makes it easy to book all your appointments in one place.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How often do you do prioritise others and forget about self-care and time for yourself? With work, family and everyday life it's easy for beauty treatments to fall to the bottom of our to-do lists.

Self-care is about taking care of yourself; it promotes confidence and empowerment. It's not selfish or simply about pampering yourself, but it's about mental clarity and well-being. Don't let life's to-do list get in the way of some well-deserved "me time."

Booking your next appointment is quick and easy! Say hello to Treatwell , the app that allows you to book beauty and wellness treatments without the stress, so you can enjoy self-care without the extra admin. New customers get 10% off their first booking with code LMNEWBIE10 (min spend £25, valid until 31st March 2025).

Don’t let self-care end up at the bottom of your to-do list – Treatwell makes it easy to book all your appointments in one place. | Canva

Why do busy women swear by Treatwell?

Those who have a busy schedule and love beauty treatments find Treatwell an essential tool for its convenience and efficiency in booking appointments. The Treatwell app has been praised by busy women who can book last minute beauty treatments when they urgently need them.

You can book, reschedule and manage all your appointments 24/7. No phone calls needed.

Book last-minute appointments and treatments in just a few clicks.

Discover top-rated salons near where you live.

Find trusted salons and read real reviews from real people.

See all the treatment prices clearly and offers available that will save you money.

New customers receive 10% off your first Treatwell booking when using the code LMNEWBIE10 at the checkout. The offer is valid until March 31 2025 (minimum spend £25). Download the Treatwell app , now and get your appointment booked in today. You won't regret it.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top women’s titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now