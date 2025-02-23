Review: This wireless 2K outdoor camera costs just £100 and has loads of features

It's very easy to remove the camera from its mount for recharging - not that you'll have to do that very often | Imou

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield reviews a new camera from Imou that claims to has a year-long battery life

I've tested so many security cameras in my time as a consumer writer that I must have one of the most protected plots in all of suburbia.

Whenever a new one comes along, I always look forward to getting it installed, up and running, and using it to keep an eye on my property. If you've never owned one before, you should. They're great for peace of mind.

The latest camera adorning my house's façade is the new Imou Cell PT, a bulky but feature-rich camera that clips on an off a fixed mount so you can recharge it.

Not that you'll have to recharge it all that often, because it has a 15,000mAh battery built in, and it's available with a solar panel.

It also has a powered pan and tilt function, which means effectively 360-degrees of your property can be within view in seconds, and the footage is captured at 2K QHD resolution through a 3mp sensor.

Images and alerts are piped to you through an app | Imou

When darkness falls, a night mode kicks in, and you can see your surroundings in a simulated full colour image.

The footage, day and night, is great, if not market-leading. Imou certainly hasn't made any compromises in image quality, but I'd say there are better sensors out there on 2K cameras if I was being completely picky. Don't let that put you off though, it's still very clear video, and there's plenty of important detail, even zoomed in.

It also has a built in two-way audio system, so you can exchange pleasantries with intruders, and a 110db siren you can set off if you're not quite getting your message across.

Said intruder will have been picked up by the camera's AI-based human detection system, which I've found to be very good at tracking objects and not giving false alarms.

Using all its features, or using it as a monitor for long periods, will have an impact on battery life. Imou claims it can run for up to 360 days but take that with a pinch of salt if you're using the full colour night mode a lot, or you're getting plenty of alerts.

The AI human detection works very well | Imou

It's still a great battery though, and it's easy to take down for a recharge. And you obviously won't be doing it all that often.

I think the best bit about the Cell PT is the price. For a robust outdoor camera with such a decent battery and all the features £99.99, is a bargain. It's available at B&Q if you have one locally, or Amazon if you don't fancy a click and collect.

If you want cloud storage, you'd have to pay for a subscription. A cheaper bet in the long run would be to buy an SD card, and it's a shame one isn't included, but they're not too expensive.

Overall, it's great to see so many qualities in a £100 camera. If you're looking to beef up your home security, this would be a great addition.