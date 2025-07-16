Get up to 40% off in the New Look summer sale - My top three best buys to shop now | New Look

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

My top three best buys from the New Look summer sale

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer style just got more affordable, thanks to New Look’s sizzling summer sale with up to 40% off selected items. Whether you're prepping for a sunny getaway or giving your wardrobe a fresh update, now’s the time to snap up some chic seasonal staples.

The summer sale is packed with so many gems, but these are top of my list for their blend of style, wearability, and great discounts. Whether you’re after soft florals, bright stripes, or a cute and quirky mini, there's something here to elevate your summer wardrobe all while keeping your wallet happy.

1. Cream Floral Print Chiffon Midi Dress

Cream Floral Print Chiffon Midi Dress | New Look

This cream floral chiffon midi is the ultimate summer dress. With a flowing silhouette and soft pastel blooms, it’s perfect for garden parties and special occasions. The fabric drapes beautifully, offering movement and elegance without sacrificing comfort. Pair it with strappy sandals and a woven bag for effortless daytime glam. It’s the kind of timeless piece that works season after season.

2. Yellow Stripe Print Tiered Hem Midi Dress

Yellow Stripe Print Tiered Hem Midi Dress | New Look

Bring the sunshine with you wherever you go in this cheery yellow striped midi. The tiered hem gives it a breezy, boho feel, while the soft stripes keep it polished enough for day-to-evening wear. It’s an easy throw-on piece that looks effortlessly styled with minimal effort, think beach strolls, weekend picnics, or casual lunch dates. This dress balances comfort and charm, making it a great go-to all summer long.

3. Blue Textured Bow Appliqued Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Blue Textured Bow Appliqued Puff Sleeve Mini Dress | New Look

Short, sweet, and seriously on-trend this puff sleeve mini is a standout piece at a bargain price. The textured fabric and oversized bow appliqué add charm and detail, while the puff sleeves give it that cottage-core style. Ideal for dressing up or down, you can pair it with chunky trainers for daytime or switch to heels and earrings for an evening twist.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today