The Logitech MX Master 3S

The MX Master 3S wireless mouse is down to £69.26 on Amazon – a 42% saving on one of the best productivity mice

In the world of consumer technology, Logitech's MX Master 3S mouse has always been considered the best wireless mouse on the market. At least, it was, until it was superseded a few months ago.

The MX Master 4's launch moved the game on, not by a huge margin, but a handful of neat improvements quickly shifted the crown over.

It is, however, a particularly pricey piece of tech at £119.99. It's a lot to pay for a computer mouse. But that does mean its predecessor's price has plummeted.

Logitech's desktop app lets you set up countless customisations on the mouse | Amazon

In fact, we've seen a deal on Amazon knocking it down from the original £119.99 to just £69.26. It's a saving of 42%.

We all knew it would become a bit of a bargain once it crept into the Master 4's shadow, but to see it for less than £70 is remarkably appealing.

While it lacks the haptic feedback and trick "actions ring" of the Master 4, the Master 3s is physically the same shape, and it has similar sensitivity levels.

Logitech's Master series comes at a premium price - so this is a brilliant opportunity to buy into the brand | Amazon

It also has Quiet Click technology, Logitech's marvellous MagSpeed electromagnetic scroll wheel, low-energy Bluetooth and up to 70 days of battery life.

If you've been itching to upgrade your mouse, and you can't quite stretch to £120, this is a bargain you really shouldn't miss.

Because it might not be as good as the incredible MX Master 4, but it's still one of the best mice on the market.

