Fans of the new Lilo & Stitch movie will love this new Lego set - and will keep them quiet for hours.

Following the release of the new Lilo & Stitch movie, excitement is soaring among fans of all ages. Adding to the celebration, LEGO has introduced the delightful Stitch set, a buildable model that captures the essence of everyone's favourite blue alien.

The LEGO Disney Stitch £59.99 set comprises 730 pieces and is recommended for builders aged 9 and up. The building process is both enjoyable and rewarding, taking approximately two and a half hours at a relaxed pace. The instructions are clear and well-organised, making it accessible for younger builders, although some assistance might be needed for intricate sections.

Once assembled, the model stands over 20 cm tall and showcases Stitch's playful personality. Features include movable ears, a rotating head, and articulated claws that can hold accessories like a buildable ice cream cone and a decorative flower. These elements allow for dynamic posing and display options, bringing Stitch to life in a unique way.

Stitch is adorned in a vibrant yellow Hawaiian shirt, complete with hibiscus flower designs achieved through 14 stickers. While some builders find sticker application a bit tedious, the end result adds a colourful and authentic touch to the model .

The large, expressive eyes are newly printed pieces that capture Stitch's mischievous expression perfectly. The LEGO Disney Stitch set is a fantastic gift for fans of the franchise. Whether displayed on a shelf or used for imaginative play, it offers a delightful building experience that celebrates the spirit of ‘ohana’.

To keep the Lilo & Stitch excitement going well beyond the LEGO set , there’s a whole range of toys that kids will absolutely love. The Lilo and Stitch Beach House playset £79.99 is a vibrant, interactive toy that brings scenes from the movie to life and offers endless imaginative fun. For cuddle time, the Official Stitch Standing Soft Toy from Amazon is a plush companion that kids can take anywhere.

Add a magical touch to any room with the Stitch Night Light £14.99. And for collectors or fans who love a bit of quirky charm, the Funko Pop! Disney: Stitch With Ukulele figure £11.50 is a must-have. Together, these toys make for a perfect Stitch-themed experience that will keep kids smiling and playing long after the credits roll.

