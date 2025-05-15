A powerful streak-free window cleaner from Kärcher, complete with accessories and cleaner concentrate | Karcher

Amazon has knocked 43% off this top-rated Kärcher window vac – ideal for streak-free windows, tiles, and mirrors with no drips or fuss.

The Kärcher WV 2 Plus N is one of the highest-rated window vacuums on Amazon – and it’s just had a major price cut. Normally retailing at £79.99, it’s now down to £45.99 in a limited-time deal that saves you 43%. If you’ve been putting off cleaning your windows, now’s the time to pick up one of the easiest gadgets for streak-free glass.

This compact rechargeable vac is designed to suck up moisture after spraying and wiping, leaving a dry, smear-free finish on windows, tiles, mirrors and shower screens. It comes with two different suction heads – one wide, one narrow – so you can tackle big windows as well as tight corners and tricky spots.

With over 9,000 five-star ratings, it’s earned praise for its quiet operation, easy handling and drip-free results. You’ll also get a spray bottle, microfibre cloth and 20ml of Kärcher’s own cleaning concentrate in the box, making this a true plug-and-play solution.

Kärcher’s WV 2 Plus N is part of a popular line of window vacs often bundled with extras, but this base unit has everything most households need to get started – and it’s the best value we’ve seen in months.

This isn’t the only Kärcher bundle on offer either – you can also grab deals on the same unit paired with extra cleaning fluid or an extension wand. But the biggest percentage saving is on this standard model, making it a smart choice for anyone looking to try the brand without spending over the odds.

