West Cork's Black Cask is a special blended whisky that usually costs over £35 per bottle | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A rare chance to snap up West Cork’s Black Cask blended Irish whiskey for under £27 – rich, smoky, and full of character

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best blended whiskey from West Cork Distillers has been heavily discounted in a deal saving 25% over the usual price - and it could be the perfect opportunity to pick up a bottle.

The Black Cask version of West Cork's Blended Irish Whiskey is a carefully chosen blend of 66% grain whiskey, and 34% malt whiskey, and its unusual ageing process gives it a character unlike any other blend.

It starts its maturation in first-fill bourbon casks, giving it a deep colour and a sweet character, then it's poured into heavily charred bourbon casks for another year, giving it plenty of vanilla notes with a slight smokiness.

The rich colour is extremely inviting | Wowcher

A 70cl bottle of this beautiful blend normally costs over £35, but there's a deal on Wowcher offering it for £26.95.

That gives you a voucher for Kingsland Drinks, which will dispatch the bottle to you within 24 hours.

To find out more, or to apply for a voucher, visit the Wowcher deal page by clicking here.

MySweerSmile Smile brighter for back-to-school with 30% off MySweetSmile teeth whitening kits £ 40.00 Buy now Buy now As the summer holidays come to an end, it’s the perfect time to refresh your look — and that includes your teeth. MySweetSmile has become a go-to name in at-home oral care, offering a range of science-backed whitening products that fit easily into everyday routines. From the bestselling PAP+ Whitening Strips to the Enzyme Whitening Powder, all products are designed to be effective, enamel-safe, and easy to use — no dental appointment needed. With over one million satisfied customers and thousands of five-star reviews, MySweetSmile helps you achieve a visibly brighter smile in just a few uses. You can save 30%, get 2-for-2 mix and match, and there’s a free mystery toothpaste on orders over £40. Shop the full MySweetSmile back-to-school sale here

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free