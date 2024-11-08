Antler is offering big savings on its heritage luggage | Antler

I had a sneak preview of deals to expect from Antler premium suitcase brand when starts its Black Friday sale early - all dates, prices and Antler reviewed

I got a preview of big Antler deals for Black Friday and here’s how to get ahead of the pack to bag the coveted suitcases for less. Antler heritage luggage brand is preparing to offer shoppers huge savings within days. Some deals have already started here.

It could mean that next time you’re at the airport, you’re travelling on holiday in style with the eye-catching premium suitcases and weekend bags - but at a fraction of the cost.

I’ve put together all you need to know to help you be the first in the queue for big Antler discounts online and why this brand has won me over. The sale takes place during November but starts earlier than Black Friday, so be prepared.

My tip is to keep your eyes peeled throughout the month with staggered limited time offers leading up to Cyber Monday on December 2. Here’s everything you need to know.

Be prepared by taking a look around the Antler website along with the Antler store on Amazon in advance to make a wishlist or get an idea of your favourite items. So when you see the deal of your dreams, it means you are ready to jump on it.

We’ve also got a Black Friday best luggage deals article here that we are keeping updated. Bookmark it and keep checking back if you are on the look out for bargain suitcases and weekend bags as we are featuring the some of the biggest offers each day.

When is the Antler luggage Black Friday sale starting?

Antler today revealed that its first Black Friday discounts will go live on Monday November 18. Diary up the date as that’s when for a limited time only, suitcase prices will drop for the brand by up to 40%.

Set your alarm early for that day. Deals will appear on the Antler website’s offers page here and expected to also show on Antler’s Amazon site here.

If you can’t wait until then, some Antler suitcase sets and weekend bag discounts of up to 30% are already live here.

Large Antler Logo Suitcase in Aspen Green colour | Antler

What Antler suitcases are included in the Black Friday sale so far?

Antler has reduced price suitcases in all sizes for its Logo range. Prices will start at £99 for the cabin bags in a range of colours from Arctic White to Granite Grey, Aspen Green and Cedar Brown.

Shoppers will save £90 on the large suitcase, almost £80 of savings on the medium size and a £66 saving on the cabin suitcase, suitable as carry on luggage.

Antler Logo suitcases on offer in colours Arctic White, Granite Grey, Aspen Green and Cedar Brown are:

Logo Large Antler Suitcase, reduced from £225 to £135 on November 18 - see the suitcase here.

Logo Medium Antler Suitcase, reduced from £195 to £117 on November 18 - take a look at this suitcase here.

Logo Cabin suitcase, reduced from £165 to £99 - here’s what is on offer.

Why are Antler suitcases so sought-after?

Antler is a historic British brand in luggage dating back to 1914 that prides itself on quality. It has a range of suitcases and a well known Chelsea Weekender bag for shorter trips, currently reduced to £112 instead of £160 here.

I tried out some of Antler’s luggage including the Chelsea Weekender and Stamford 2.0 Cabin suitcase. They not only have a lifetime warranty but are beautifully thought out with inside pockets including water resistant ones for a wash bag and toothbrush that make packing easier and give peace of mind.

Sections allow you to keep everything separate and folded well.

Inside the Antler Stamford 2.0 with its many sections | Amazon

The suitcase is a very light spinner with four wheels, a secure zip and a TSA lock to put a code into. I travel a lot and the way it allowed me to pack in segments and keep things apart unbelievably made the chore of packing enjoyable.

It’s a classy suitcase and normally £200 so the Black Friday offers for cases like this make a big difference.

While the Chelsea Weekender had a handle that could be attached to make it easier to carry on your shoulder. They both not only looked stylish and well polished but were extremely practical and hardy too, which is what I want from a piece of luggage.

Chelsea Weekender bag by Antler | Antler

I’ve had suitcases break on me before while abroad and it’s a nightmare having to shop for straps to keep it together or a replacement at a decent price. Getting something too cheap has meant I’ve paid out twice overall when it’s fallen apart so I’ve learned the lesson to pay a bit more for a quality product that can stand the test of time and my many travels.

We’ll have updates as and when Antler highlight more discounts for Black Friday.