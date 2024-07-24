Slushies are the perfect summer drink for kids and adults

The latest Aldi Specialbuys have been announced, with a frozen drinks maker as part of a kitchen-based sales promotion

Nothing beats a cold drink on a hot day, and the slushie is the flavoured frozen ice drink we’ve all grown up with. But as the price of a store-bought slushie has risen to nearly £2 in some shops, making your own over the summer could be the perfect tonic.

Which is why Aldi is likely to see something of a scramble for its new Ambiano frozen drinks maker - set to be one of the highlights of a new kitchen-themed Specialbuys promotion, starting on Thursday, July 25.

The appliance, which has already sold out online, has powerful stainless steel cutting blades that can turn ice cubes into snow-like crushed ice, or into a drink with that classic slushie texture.

Aldi says it can also make iced coffees and other cold beverages, as you let your imaginations and creativity run wide.

Set to be priced at £24.99 and available in two colours, the frozen drinks maker even comes with a three-year warranty. So it's perfect for a series of summers. Let's just hope the warm weather stays around.

Other highlights of the Kitchen Specialbuys event are an Ambiano Health Grill. Similar in style to the famous George Foreman grills, but costing just £16.99, it's the perfect way to cook up healthy family meals, while letting any grease and fat drain off.

The sales all start on Thursday, July 25 in your nearest Aldi store, and the products will be on sale until they are sold out. So when they're gone, they're gone!

Ready for some sumptuous slushies? Here are three recipes to try in your new frozen drinks maker

The quick one: A simple fizzy drink-based slushie

Ingredients

Ice cubes

A cup of fizzy pop - whatever you like

500ml of water

320g of sugar

Method

Start by making your syrup. Mix the water and sugar in a pan over a low heat, stirring it until you get to a syrupy consistency. Then leave it to one side until it cools.

Fill your slushy glasses with ice cubes to measure them out, then pour them into the frozen drinks maker with three tablespoons of your syrup and around 150ml of your fizzy drink.

Blend it into oblivion, then get out in the sunshine and drink it.

The fruity one: A refreshing slushie bursting with fresh, fruity goodness

Ingredients

175g of fresh cherries, with the stones removed

150g of fresh raspberries

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

200ml of ice cubes

Method

Lob all your ingredients into the frozen food maker and get blending for at least a minute. Then it's pretty much ready to serve!

Tip: If you want to make this one really sweet and decadent, add the simple syrup from the ingredients above.

The boozy one: A watermelon Prosecco slushie

Ingredients

1 watermelon, cut into quarters, with pips removed

1 large glass of prosecco

half a lemon

50g of sugar

3 sprigs of fresh mint for ingredients and a garnish

Method

Start off by infusing the melon with the Prosecco. This can take a long time, depending on how patient you are.

Cut the melon's flesh into 3cm cubes and sit it in a container with the Prosecco, freezing it for at least four hours - but the longer the better.

When your melon mix is ready, put the mint, lemon and sugar in a small bowl with 50ml of water and bring it to a gentle simmer for 3-5 minutes until you're left with a sugary syrup. Let it cool, and then strain it.

Bung everything into the frozen drinks maker and blend it really well. Add some more Prosecco if you don't think the texture is right.