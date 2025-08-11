Pure is made from entirely natural ingredients - and it can be stored in a cupboard | Pure

Pure is shaking up the pet food market with an easy-to-serve, healthy and cost-effective alternative to raw feeding.

Any dog owner will tell you that their pets bring joy to their lives, but health complications can present challenging and often expensive complications.

As any good vet will tell you, many health problems can often be improved with a change of food. In fact, one of the most common reasons for switching dog food types or brand is down to a change in a dog's health.

Sensitive stomachs, allergies, digestive issues and lethargy can all be down to a daily meal not agreeing with a dog - and this leads many people to look for more healthy, more natural alternatives.

Dogs with health issues, allergies, or even just sensitive stomachs, have been thriving after switching to pure | Pure

This is why Pure, a pet food company with a totally new approach to natural dog nutrition, was founded - to offer something different to kibble, wet food, and even raw food.

Raw food is often the answer to plenty of problems with dogs, but it can be costly, and it needs to be frozen and thawed, but Pure's dehydrated mix of natural ingredients just needs to be stirred in with a bit of water, and a meaty treat is ready to go.

This means the pouches can be stored more easily, and for a longer time, and a meal is ready in just 10 seconds.

Pure says that 94% of its customers have seen an improvement in an ailment their dog was suffering from, and 91% of buyers have seen an overall improvement in health.

Just add some water and stir, and the food is ready to go. It's also cheaper than raw food | Pure

To get started with a new batch of Pure, you first need to visit the website to complete a survey, outlining your dog's details and explaining any health issues you're trying to resolve.

Then you just choose some recipes and the new food is delivered to your door, free of charge.

Experts are on hand to help you make the transition to a new food type, and there is no subscription system or minimum term. You are on a flexible plan that can be cancelled or amended at any time.

Pure's fresh food costs around 89p per day, which is around half the price of the average cost of raw food, depending on the brand.

There's also a deal on at the moment for new customers, offering 40% off the first delivery of Pure food, and 15% off the following two deliveries.

To find out more, to see the recipes, or to learn how Pure can improve a variety of ailments, click here.

