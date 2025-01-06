Increase your odds of winning this incredible house with our guide to entry pricing | Omaze

Entries into Omaze's biggest prize draw yet could cost less than 8p each if you follow these simple steps

Multi-million pound prize draw company Omaze is running one of its biggest competitions yet - the chance to win a six-bedroomed period home on the banks of the River Avon, in a picturesque village near Bath.

It's worth more than £4 million and has its own wine cellar, a huge greenhouse, an orangery, and a riverside garden. There's even a self-contained annexe over its large garage.

The lucky winner will not only get the keys to the fully-furnished dream home, with all the moving fees paid, but also £250,000 cash and a £100,000 Range Rover Sport will be on the driveway - with a bonus £50,000 cash in the boot.

Enter soon and you can also win a Range Rover Sport and £50,000 cash as an "early bird" bonus | Omaze

And if you're thinking of taking a punt at winning this life-changing prize, Omaze has sweetened the deal with some discounts on the entries.

For the best odds, you need to start a monthly subscription, but you can cancel at any time. The minimum price is £10.

However, if you commit to a more expensive subscription, you get more entries for your money. A lot more in some cases.

We've taken a look at the deals to see which one offers the most entries for your money so, if you're serious about winning a new mansion, you will know which deal offers the best value.

The Bath house has been lavishly furnished - and the winner gets to keep it all | Omaze

Firstly, there's a way to get a free entry into the prize draw - with a postal vote. All you need to do is send your details on a postcard. But each postcard will only represent one entry.

Subscribers, even if they cancel their monthly commitment straight away, will get multiple entries. And the basic £10 subscription currently gives you 60 entries.

It is possible to buy entries without a subscription, but that's not as economical. For example, a £10 bundle will only give you 15 entries - at a cost of £1.50 each, compared to around 17p each for the subscription.

As always, Omaze's prize draw, which closes on January 26, will support an important charity, and this year the company has guaranteed a donation of at least £1 million to the British Heart Foundation.

To enter the draw, click here to visit the Omaze website and choose how many entries you would like to buy.

To be eligible to win the Range Rover Sport as a bonus prize, you'll need to be an "early bird" entrant, and buy your tickets before Sunday, January 12.