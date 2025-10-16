Fashion and beauty expert Julie Bayley has had a sneak peek at the line-up of festive gifts at Boots | Julie Bayley

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With 56 new brands, K-Beauty favourites, and hundreds of gifts under £10, Boots is the go-to for Christmas shopping this year – here are the best festive finds.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 56 new gifting brands - and plenty under £10 - Boots is bringing serious savings to the season of giving this year. We’ve had a root around to find the best Christmas prezzie picks and top bargains.

There's 20% off many products in the Laneige range, the Korean skincare favourite which excels in hydration essentials at affordable prices.

The two-piece Minty Lip Duo, priced £22 but worth £29.70, features a cute candy cane lip glowy balm and peppermint lip sleeping mask. The fresh, minty smell is divine!

Bubble skincare is known for its playful packaging and simple but effective formulas. The Gen Z favourite focuses on affordable skincare that’s as fun as it is functional, with prices starting under £20.

Bubble's skincare range is already proving popular | Boots

I loved the Polar Pair Fresh Start gel cleanser and Cloud Surf Water Cream moisturiser, priced at just £10. This one also makes the perfect gift to hang from the Christmas tree.

Also at £10, Arthouse Unlimited's Sunshine and Showers gift set features body wash, sponge and snazzy shower cap. And you can feel twice as good gifting this as you'll be supporting a charity, too. Both of these affordable gifts are in the 3 for 2 mix and match offer at Boots.

Other brands to keep an eye out for in the run-up to Christmas:

Amika - the Brooklyn-born haircare brand offers an inclusive, high-performance line-up of products.

There's plenty of grooming kit choice if you're a fan of Paul Smith.

Made by Mitchell is a Tik Tok success story that excites young beauty fans with makeup that’s fun, expressive and made to play with.

Australian fashion label White Fox Beauty is now in the beauty space too and is all about feel-good daily essentials from dreamy body cleansers to hair and body mists.

The much-loved Star Gifts make a return for 2025 with over 300 Star Gifts and almost 200 at better than half price.

Grace Vernon, at Boots, has shared her top picks for the 2025 festive season: “This year, Boots has cemented its position as the home of K-Beauty on the high street, selling one Korean skincare product every 15 seconds.

Save money on this lovely Laneige duo | Julie Bayley

“But we’re not stopping there. This Christmas, we’ve revealed a multitude of new K-Beauty gift sets, including those from icons such as Anua, Biodance and Beauty of Joseon, so there is something for every beauty and skincare fan.

“White Fox, a dynamic Australian fashion label, has launched its debut beauty range. Available at Boots as a high-street exclusive, we’ll be the only retailer to stock them this festive season. Playful packaging and trending products such as the White Fox Lip Duo, £14.50, encapsulate the fun and joyful vibe Gen-Z are looking for from beauty brands.

“Fragrance is always big news at Christmas. The new HABI Hair & Body Mist Trio Gift Set (£15) features three refreshing fragrances: Velvet Daze, Citrus Souffle and Amber Bloom, perfect for every mood and occasion.

"And Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep 4 Mask Sheets deliver the ultimate moment of relaxation. They have been a huge hit with Boots shoppers, with one selling every three minutes at launch.”

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥