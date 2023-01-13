Can you cut your electricity bills by using energy efficient lighting? Best bulbs to light your home for less
Choosing modern, energy efficient light bulbs and lighting solutions can often make a significant contribution to lowering overall electric bills. Here’s how
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It’s the dead of winter, and we’re all looking for ways to save money on our growing energy bills. Although gas and heating often takes up the majority of these bills, choosing the right modern, energy efficient light bulbs and lighting solutions can often make a significant contribution to lowering overall electric bills over the course of dark months.
Luckily, unlike in years past, there are now countless opportunities and products on the market that are eco-friendly, recyclable, rechargeable and offer inventive solutions like WiFi connectivity to ensure they can be turned on and off remotely, for example. We’ll be looking at a range of solutions here and assessing which technology is best for.
Best energy efficient lighting at a glance
- Best for mood lighting: Nanoleaf LED Light Strip Starter Kit
- Best for cosy, strategic lighting: Dusk Caspa Wall Light
- Best for a budget option: TP-Link Tapo L530B Smart Coloured Lightbulb
- Best wifi-compatible option: Trust WiFi Colour Changing Light Bulb Pack
- Best on test: Philips 2.3W Ultra Efficient Lightbulb
- Best for easy to use, wifi compatible: 4Lite Wiz LED 9W Light
What lighting should I choose?
LED lights are the best bet when it comes to replacing your existing incandescent bulbs. Incandescent lamps use around 10 times the amount of energy of LED lamps, whereas LED bulbs, on the other hand, are energy-saving and offer long-lasting quality light. A LED bulb can last for many years, which eliminates the hassle of frequent bulb replacement. They also use up to 90% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs, making LED bulbs good for both planet and pocket.
Research from the Energy Saving Trust indicates that lighting takes up about 11% of the average UK household electricity consumption. Switching to energy-efficient LED lighting can help the average British household save £15-£18 per light bulb, which equates to a saving of £250 per year. Given that there are likely more lamps to replace in homes hit by fuel poverty, the positive impact would be more significant. The switch to LED lighting will also play a huge role in reducing CO2 emissions, furthering progress to a greener future.
The technology behind much of this lighting has improved dramatically in recent years - here are some of our recommendations to get you started on the way to an energy-efficient home.
Stay warm for less this winter
For winter warmers for your home, check out our guides to the top weighted blankets, the best winter duvets for your bed, and also our guide to the best portable heaters.
You can keep the heat in your house with these insulated curtains, and cut heating bills further with an energy-efficient dehumidifier to cut moisture levels in your house. In case of a power cut - these are the essentials you need this winter.
LED strips are an attractive and energy efficient way of creating mood lighting in an environment, and are especially good behind desks and table tops to provide warm ambient conditions.
The backlighting was easy to install using included foam pads behind, and controllable and colour changing lighting. As this is a starter pack, the lighting can also be extended if longer strips are required, and we also like the fact that it is Google Home and Apple HomeKit compatible.