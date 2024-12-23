Amazon music is now free for three months - and there are some amazing perks

Amazon Music Unlimited can be used for three months without paying a penny | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A limited-time offer lets you try Amazon Music Unlimited for free - and Ultra HD music streaming is just the start of it

When it comes to choosing a music streaming service, there are plenty to choose from.

The default choice appears to be Spotify, and then there's YouTube Music. Believe it or not, Deezer still exists, and of course we've all heard of Apple Music. Wasn't it all so much easier when we were just buying CDs?

But Amazon's music streaming service might actually be the best bet, and here's why. Firstly, it's slightly cheaper than Spotify, if you compare Amazon Music Unlimited with Spotify Premium - and there are nearly the same number of songs.

Audible has the UK's biggest selection of audiobooks - and it's included in the free trial | Amazon

Amazon also gives you access to its Audible brand when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited, which is the UK's biggest library of audiobooks.

Spotify's premium service costs £11.99 per month, Amazon's costs £10.99 per month. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, which most people in the country are, let's face it, you'd get the subscription for £9.99.

If you're one of the 500 million Spotify users, then, it might seem like a tempting proposal, to switch to Amazon. Especially if you like audiobooks and you already have a Prime account.

The good news is you can now try it out, free of charge. There's a limited-time offer on at the moment offering you three months of the full unlimited service, including Audible, and you won't have to pay a penny until the trial expires.

So for as long as this offer lasts, there's nothing to lose. If you're currently a Spotify devotee, give it a go. See if the far superior audio quality is enough to switch for. Weigh up if you want a cheaper subscription, and spend some time in the Audible library to see if you'll make use of the audiobooks and podcasts.

And if it's not for you, just cancel the trial at any time and go back to your old platform. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, and all that.