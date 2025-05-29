Get up to 60% off men's fragrances this Father's Day from brands including BOSS, Hugo, Davidoff and CK | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Father's Day, save up to 60% on men's fragrances featuring big named brands from Amazon.

Looking for the perfect gift that blends sophistication, strength, and a hint of mystery? Look no further than BOSS Bottled Night - Eau de Toilette for Him £33.10, for a limited time only Amazon has a huge 61% off.

Crafted for the modern man who dares to dream and commands attention, BOSS Bottled Night is more than just a fragrance, it's a statement. With its bold and masculine blend of birch leaf, cardamom, and musk, this scent is both invigorating and unforgettable.

BOSS Bottled Night - Eau de Toilette for Him

The fragrance opens with a burst of freshness before settling into a rich, woody base that lingers well into the night just like the confidence it inspires. Whether you’re celebrating Father’s Day, a birthday, or just want to show appreciation to the man in your life, BOSS Bottled Night makes the perfect gift. Its sleek, blue bottle adds a touch of elegance, making it a standout addition to any dresser.

Father’s Day fragrance deals from Amazon

Amazon is also featuring a range of premium men's fragrances at unbeatable discounts.

HUGO Man £36.04 (54% off) – Dive into a fresh and aromatic experience with notes of crispy green apple and fir balsam. Known for its energetic, casual vibe and medium longevity, this scent is a steal for the 200ml size bottle.

Davidoff Cool Water £32.24 (52% off) – Embrace an oriental and exotic fragrance with a bold blend of green mandarin, coconut water, and amber accord. Perfect for warm evenings and long-lasting impressions.

Calvin Klein Eternity for Men £34.19 (57% off) – A timeless fragrance with fresh bergamot, floral geranium, and earthy moss. With longevity and a classic, clean scent.

Take advantage of Father's Day discounts and treat yourself to ‘his and hers’ fragrances. The Calvin Klein Eternity for Women is now just £25.59, saving you a huge 60% off the normal price. Perfect if you're purchasing for your husband on behalf of the children. After all, you deserve it too.

