Top three coffee machines on sale in Amazon’s Spring sale, including Siemens, Philips, and De’Longhi – with price history checked.

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days are delivering some impressive savings on coffee machines — from premium bean-to-cup options to smart pod-based brewers. We’ve reviewed the discounts and cross-checked them against CamelCamelCamel’s price history data to see which offers are genuinely worth your money.

Here are five of the best deals to shop now.

1. Siemens EQ6 Plus S300 Bean to Cup Machine – Save £333

Siemens EQ6 Plus S300 Bean to Cup Machine | Siemens

With a ceramic grinder, auto milk frothing and custom drinks at the push of a button, this Siemens model is made for serious coffee fans who want ease without compromise.

Camel price check: While this model has dropped as low as £413 in the past month, the average Amazon price has hovered between £750 and £950. The current £499 is still a very strong price for its feature set and build quality.

2. Philips 5400 Series Espresso Machine – Save £180

Philips 5400 Series Espresso Machine | Philips

This smart bean-to-cup model features a digital display, 12 drink presets and the LatteGo milk system for easy frothy drinks. It’s built for families or busy coffee lovers who want options.

Camel price check: The best price on record is £456, but £499 is among the lowest prices in the last six months. It’s a solid buy with a 4.4-star rating and a proven track record.

3. De’Longhi La Specialista Pump Espresso Machine – Save £130

De’Longhi La Specialista Pump Espresso Machine | De’Longhi

This semi-automatic machine includes an integrated grinder and tamping system, perfect for espresso lovers who want more hands-on control. Its sleek metal finish makes it a countertop centrepiece.

Camel price check: Its price has been static at £461 since last summer, so this £399 offer is the lowest recorded Amazon price so far — a great time to grab it.