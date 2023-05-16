The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are going viral as they showcase the new tormenting devices they have created for the games Korok characters. The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game was released on Friday (May 12) with a host of new abilities for players to experiment with.

The sequel to one of Nintendo’s best selling games , Breath of the Wild, has given players new abilities such as Ultrahand which gamers can use to create various methods of transportation and weapons. Players have begun using the abilities in hilarious ways to help Koroks in need of returning to their friends.

Koroks have made their appearances in multiple Zelda games including Breath of the Wild and the Wind Waker. The tiny wooden creatures with leaf masks can be found from a variety of puzzles that then reward the players with a Korok seed which can be exchanged to upgrade Link’s inventory.

However, a new addition to Tears of the Kingdom has introduced backpack Koroks which require the player to create transportation methods to get them across Hyrule and back to their awaiting friends. It’s unsure whether the developers expected this huge amount of chaos created by their players but videos online have been going viral as players share their new creations.

One Twitter user, @dankois , has taken to the social media platform to compile some of the best videos that have already made it to the internet so far. In just the few days since the game has been released, Koroks have been attached to rockets, placed on a rotisserie and even crucified.

With the game having been released just days ago, it’s almost certain that players will find even more unique torture the adorable little woodland creatures. Breath of the Wild players were rewarded with a golden poo from Hetsu after finding all 900 seeds.

