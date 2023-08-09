News you can trust since 1858
Xbox Quakecon sale: Huge discounts on games including The Elder Scrolls V and Fallout 4

Microsoft is offering huge savings of up to 75% games ahead of Quakecon 2023 this weekend

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read

Xbox has slashed the prices of multiple big name titles as part of its Quakecon sale. Microsoft has offered up to 75% off a number of titles including The Elder Scrolls V and Fallout 4.

Quakecon is set to take place in Grapevine, Texas from Thursday, 10 August to Sunday, 13 August, will celebrate the gaming community. It is hoped that some gaming announcements will be made, including potential game announcements and game updates.

Xbox has put discounts on over 30 titles on their store, with something available for most players. Here’s everything included in the Xbox Quakecon sale:

Xbox Quakecon sale:

  • Hi-Fi RUSH - £22.49 (25% off)
  • DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition - £19.99 (75% off) 
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - £8.74 (75% off)
  • Fallout 76 - £8.74 (75% off)
  • Dishonoured 2 - £4.99 (80% off) 
  • DOOM - £3.74 (75% off) 
  • DOOM II - £1.59 (60% off)
  • DOOM 3 - £3.19 (60% off)
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition - £8.74 (75% off)
  • Fallout 4 - £5.19 (67% off)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - £26.39 (67% off)
  • Oblivion - £3.59 (70% off)
  • Prey - £6.24 (67% off)
