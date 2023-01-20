Keir Starmer has revealed which die-hard Gunners fan he would rather sit next to at a football match out of TV presenter Piers Morgan and his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn. When asked on the News Agents podcast’s quick fire round, the Labour Party leader and Arsenal fan gave an answer that might come as a surprise to some and the obvious answer to some.

At the very end of Sir Starmer’s appearance on the News Agents podcast at the World Economic Forum, host Emily Maitlis said: “You are a busy man, and we’ll let you go. But we will end with a quick fire round because it isn’t a podcast without a quick fire round.”

Advertisement

She then asked Starmer to choose between Davos, where the World Economic Forum is held, in Switzerland, or Westminster. Starmer went with Davos saying Westminster is “too constrained”.

“It’s closed, and we are not having meaning”, he explained. “Once you get out of Westminster, whether it’s Davos or anywhere else, you actually engage with people that you can see working with in the future. Westminster is just a tribal shouting place.”

Most Popular

Co-host Jon Sopel then went on to ask who the former Director of Public Prosecutions would rather sit next to at an Arsenal game; Piers Morgan or Jeremy Corbyn, both die-hard fans of the football club. Without any hesitation, Starmer answered “Piers Morgan”.

Keir Starmer said he would raather sit next to Piers Morgan over Jeremy Corbyn at an Arsenal game.

Advertisement