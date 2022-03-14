Wetherspoons customers hit with price hike on pints across UK pubs

Wetherspoons customers will have to pay more to enjoy a pint as the pub chain has hiked its prices.

The prices reportedly went up at the beginning of this month, but Wetherspoons insists it still offers “great value-for-money”.

How much have pint prices gone up?

Wetherspoons has added an extra 10p to the price of a pint in most areas of the UK, but those in London have been hit with an increase of 20p.

The increase is around 4% in the captial and 2% across the rest of the country, with the new prices being introduced at the beginning of March.

A Wetherspoons spokesperson told Somerset Live: “Occasionally Wetherspoon does increase the price of its drinks. We always aim to keep our prices as competitive as possible.

“Prices on drinks in the majority of our pubs have increased by an average 10p from Tuesday March 1, with an increase of 20p in pubs in and around London.

“This represents an average two per cent increase in the majority of Wetherspoon pubs and four per cent in pubs in and around London.

“We believe that our drinks offer still represents great value-for money.”

While the pub chain is known for its cheap prices, the recent increase may come as a blow for those already concerned about the ongoing cost of living crisis.

From April, grocery shops, energy bills, broadband and National Insurance are among many things increasing in price.

Russian drinks pulled from pubs

Wetherspoons has also announced that it has stopped selling Russian beer following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bottles of Baltika Lager, which is brewed in St Petersburg, the birthplace of Vladimir Putin, has been cut from all 870 pubs, with the bottles to be returned to distributor Carlsberg.

The pub chain said: “In light of the situation in Ukraine we just felt that we could not stock it anymore.

“As of today all those beers won’t be available in any Wetherspoons pub and either have been or are in the process of being returned to the Carlsberg distributor.