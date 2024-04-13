Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The video shows gran-of-four, Rose Doyle, walking through the luxurious property, as she shares her joy of winning the life-changing prize. 73-year-old Rose says she was an ‘emotional wreck’ when she discovered she had the winning number.

The former dinner lady says the new house "is absolutely gorgeous" and she will "never get bored of walking onto the balcony and taking in these stunning views." The house comes mortgage free and with all legal fees covered, is complete with a hot tub and panoramic views of the surrounding Cornish countryside.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

As well as making Rose a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, raised £3.1 million for WWF - the world’s leading independent conservation organisation. She added: "We didn’t think for one minute that we’d won a £3 million pound house there - things like this just don’t happen to people like us."