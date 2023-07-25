Virgin Media O2 to cut more than a tenth of UK workforce with 2,000 jobs at risk

The cuts amount to 12% of its total workforce and include 800 role reductions that were already announced. It comes after its rivals BT and Vodafone both announced in May that they were also cutting jobs.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: "As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Communication Workers Union assistant secretary Tracey Fussey said: "This news is causing a tremendous deal of anxiety among our membership, who are now feeling vulnerable about their jobs during an historic economic crisis. The confirmation of job losses is a tremendous disappointment, and we will be doing everything we can to mitigate against the redundancies.

Virgin Media has gone down again leaving thousands without internet

Most Popular

"The announcement of 2000 redundancies includes changes already made this year. We will continue to actively work with VMO2 through the consultation processes. Workers deserve clarity and security over their futures, and the CWU will do everything in our power to ensure that is what our members will get."