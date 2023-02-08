The UK is home to some of the best music festivals in the world, with hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to them every year. There are many festivals to suit almost any music taste, meaning that there’s something for everyone.

You might think that certain music festivals have a different vibe to others - and you’d be exactly right! Music experts DJ Tech Reviews have put together the festivals which are said to be the happiest across the country.

The group has compiled a list of the top 10 most popular UK festivals that are set to bring a feel good factor this summer. The list has been compiled using the number of google searches and the beats per minute rating of each festival between October and December 2022.

Dexter Jones, founder of DJ Tech Reviews , said: “Our bodies react to music as the tempo rises above our resting heart rate, which is usually lower than 100bpm. So, as songs become faster the beat has a direct effect on the parts of your brain that affect movement making you want to move to the rhythm.

“In turn, that movement makes you feel happy and excited. In other words, when you hear music in that sweet spot between 120bpm and 130bpm, especially at a high volume in a great setting - such as a festival - it is making you move and happy!”

Boardmasters, Isle of Wight Festival and Glastonbury Festival all feature in the top five. However, it was rock festival Download which topped the list with 170,200 searches.

Marking its 20th anniversary in 2023, Download Festival has been deemed by DJ Tech Reviews as the UK’s top ‘feel good’ festival. Headlining the festival this year are Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, and two sets from Metallica.

Download Festival will be held over four days for the first time in 2023 to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The UK’s top ‘feel good’ festivals in 2023

Here is the full list of the top feel good UK music festivals this year.

