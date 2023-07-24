Brits are set to bask in the sunshine today (July 24) as temperatures could reach up to 20 degrees following a wash-out weekend. As the school summer holidays get underway, the Met Office predicts the rain and thunder spells to clear for a few hours of sunshine in some parts.

According to the Met Office, parts of the UK could see ‘sunny spells’ from today (July 24) through to Wednesday. Some areas including Sussex and Kent have already reached 20 degrees, in between showers this morning.

The Met Office website states there will be a “mixture of sunny spells and isolated showers elsewhere, but breezy and feeling rather cool. Showery rain into northwest Scotland later.” There will also be some dry spells into the evening.

Dan Stroud, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "We've got a band of rain clearing southwards tomorrow.

"There are likely to be some heavy, potentially thundery bursts across the south and south-east during the morning, but sunny spells and showers already around elsewhere will push right across the whole country during the afternoon, so it is an improving picture."

The sunny spell comes after torrential rain and flood warnings hit parts of the UK last week. Several festivals including Tramlines and bluedot were forced to make adjustments because of the weather, and the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford saw no play on Sunday and had to be ended as a draw due to the weather.

UK weather - full 5-day forecast

Today (July 24)

Rain is forecast to clear from England and Wales with heavy showers in the southeast for a time. However, the Met Office predicts a mixture of sunny spells and isolated showers elsewhere, but breezy and feeling rather cool.

Tonight (July 24)

Met Office forecasters predict the weather to remain dry this evening with plenty of clear spells allowing temperatures to fall.

Tuesday (July 25)

A chilly start to the day but will be followed by sunny spells and occasional showers. However the north and east could experience heavy rain and thunder.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: