The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency has escalated the warm weather warning to an amber alert after issuing the yellow warning yesterday (June 7). Five regions across the UK have been issued with the amber warning as the Met Office predicts “temperatures will be reached rapidly over the weekend .”

According to the UK Health Security Agency an amber alert indicates that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service, and there could be some health impacts across the wider population, not just the most vulnerable.

As of today (June 8) a yellow alert has also been issued in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber regions of England. London remains at this level. Both alerts remain in place from 9am on Friday, June 9 to 9am to Monday, June 11.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms in a number of regions from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday.

Met Office Amber weather warning - where it is in place