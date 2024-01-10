The Met Office has confirmed the storm name list for 2024.

The Met Office has confirmed what possible storms in the UK will be named in the future - as part of their Name our Storms project.

With previous storms that took place last year being given names such as Agnes, Babet, Ciaran, Debi, Elin, Fergus, Gerrit and Henk, many of us may be wondering what name choice will be picked next, and how the Met Office decides on the names.

According to their website, the Met Office first launched Name Our Storms in 2015, and have issued a new list of storm names every September, which run until late August.

Storms are named as an effective way to communicate throughout a storm, using a single authoritative system providing a consistent message - in order to keep individuals and properties safe.

Upcoming storms in 2024 have been named.

A storm will be named in the UK when it has potential to cause damage or disruption, resulting in an amber or red weather warning.

Names are decided by the Met Office in collaboration with Met Éireann and KNMI (the Dutch national weather forecasting service), however, members of the public are also welcome to suggest future names via email or online form.

Storm name lists are compiled in alphabetical order with the exception of Q, U, X, Y and Z, to ensure they are in line with the US National Hurricane Centre.

When a criteria for a storm is met, the name will then be chosen from the list and communicated via news platforms and social media.

Storm names for 2024: