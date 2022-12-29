The UK government has said there are currently no plans to reintroduce mandatory Covid-19 tests for passengers arriving from China. This is despite news that China is to abandon its COVID-zero policy and reopen its borders from next month.

This move from China has led to concerns from some nations that the disease will be more likely to be spread around the world. China’s COVID-zero policy has been in place for several years and its borders will be opened for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Several other countries around the world have announced they will impose measures on those flying in from China including the USA. They will require incoming passengers to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before their flight. This will come into place from January 5.

A spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said: "There are no plans to reintroduce COVID-19 testing or additional requirements for arrivals into the UK." They did add however, that they will continue to monitor the situation.

