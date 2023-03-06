Twitter was hit with a major bug on Monday as users reported issues with ‘blank’ images and preventing them from leaving the site. DownDetector started reporting outages from over 4,000 users on the microblogging platform just after 5pm on March 6.

NBC News reporter Ben Collins said this could likely be due to the site’s URL shortener or redirect service called t.co which appears to be broken. He said: “You can’t post images on Twitter right now, likely because the site’s URL shortener/redirect service is down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Don’t want to be controversial, but I don’t think this is good for Twitter.” The outage has since prompted many users attempting to post an image on their account, asking if their followers could view it.

Flightradar24 , a flight tracker that tracks hundreds of thousands of flights all over the world, tweeted: “Can anyone see this beautiful Flightradar24 screenshot or is Twitter down?” Many responded to the tweet, confirming that Twitter was indeed down.

Most Popular

The latest technical issue comes after Twitter went through another round of layoffs under the administration of Elon Musk . This time, the site remained operational, but users who clicked on links were instead presented with a lengthy error message indicating a problem with Twitter’s API, the system used to communicate with other services.

This means that any links shared on the site cannot be followed. Links appeared as blank blocks of colour as well. Twitter and Musk have not yet responded to the latest outage.

Advertisement

Advertisement