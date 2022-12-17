In the latest “how will he make his money next” news, fans of the former President of the United States of America can now collect digital trading cards featuring Donald Trump . The non fungible tokens will see the former POTUS in an array of scenarios including being a NASCAR driver, a superhero and a border patrol security guard .

As the world’s media watched Truth Social , the social media platform Trump has used since being banned and finally rejecting a return to Twitter , the major announcement that was teased by the former POTUS turned out to be the release of his line of NFTs. Not, as many were predicting, an announcement of his running mate in the next US Presidential election.

The announcement was made alongside the release of a video, depicting an animated version of Donald Trump in front of the Trump Tower in New York, who rips open his shirt to reveal a superhero costume emblazoned with the letter T as lasers shoot from his eyes.

Trump took to Truth Social to say that the NFTs were “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting” and that £81 each, "would make a great Christmas gift". Buyers will also be entered into a sweepstake, with the chance of winning prizes including a gala dinner or a game of golf with Mr Trump.

The announcement and release of the Trump NFTs have been roundly mocked by politicians and even some former Trump aides. Steve Bannon , one of the masterminds behind Trump’s successful presidential campaign, thought the move was a step too far. "I can’t do this anymore," he said on his podcast and anyone involved in the project "ought to be fired today," he added.

Trump lending his name to merchandising is nothing new however; many may recall during his heyday as presenter of The Apprentice that the former president started releasing a line of steaks bearing his name and quality assurance. Those steaks were available exclusively through US retailer The Sharper Image - known more for selling gadgets than quality cuts of meat.

Interestingly though, for those who are stuck for a last minute present this Christmas, Trump has his own official online store, which includes seasonal items at “affordable” prices. Just what might make it into someone’s MAGA adorned stocking ? Take a look at some of the items below.

Ten items you can buy from Donald Trump’s official online store

All items are listed in the retail value in US dollars, with the item descriptions direct from the Trump Store website . Those who are seriously considering making a purchase may also benefit from free shipping on order over $99.

Some of the items you can purchase from the Trump Store, including a Mar-a-Lago Candle (main picture)

Mar-a-Lago 3D Christmas Ornament ($95)

“Hand crafted and painted to perfection, the Mar-a-Lago Ornament is a great addition to your tree. Created to look just like the exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club, this one of a kind piece is perfect for a unique gift.”

Mar-a-Lago Candle (£200)

“Add a touch of soothing calm and sophistication to your space with our Alabaster Breathe Candle . Featuring a reviving mix of floral and vanilla scents and 6

six wicks, each candle comes in an elegant alabaster case. Both decorative and delightfully fragrant, our candle is the perfect hostess gift, thank you gesture, housewarming present, or addition to your own collection!”

Trump Red Bone Pet Toy ($25)

“Spoil your pup with this Red Trump Bone Pet Toy . Perfect for a game of tug-of-war or classic fetch, your dog deserves the best when it comes to playtime, and this toy delivers. Includes two way squeaker”

Large Chenille Pouch ($42)

“The perfect travel pouch is here! This large pouch is great for makeup, bathing suits and more. With sewn on letters on a nylon pouch it is easy to clean and take with you anywhere.”

Shampoo, Conditioner, Wash and Lotion set ($100)

“Luxurious and indulgent in every way, the Trump Hotels™ Shampoo , Conditioner, Body Wash, & Body Lotion offers soothing scents and refreshing blends to both gently cleanse and effectively restore. Featured in each of our hotels, our signature set offers delicate elixirs by Natura Bisse that will elevate your cleansing ritual and provide maximum pampering.”

Americana Driver Headcover ($50)

“If you’re going to protect your driver, why not do so in style? Combining form and function, this driver cover is the perfect compliment to any set of clubs. FEATURES: Driver Headcover, TRUMP logo.”

Santa Notecard Set ($35)

“These blank note cards come in a set of 10 with Santa and his bag full of Trump Store goodies on the front. This design is perfect for a festive holiday card or a great thank you card. (Kraft envelopes included)”

C+C Vitamin Scrub ($70)

“Did you know that exfoliating your skin weekly is just as important as keeping it moisturised? Natura Bisse’s C+C Vitamin Scrub is amazing for gently removing impurities, minimising the appearance of pores and renewing the skin. Its divine citrus scent is a bonus in helping to provide a healthy glow!”

Whiskey Ice Mould ($36)

“Sip your favourite spirit in style with our Whiskey Ice Mould tray. Featuring the signature T logo, these moulds are sure to take your drink to the next level! Makes four ice cubes.”

Leather Duffle Bag ($275)

