Tributes have been pouring in for an Evri delivery driver who died after he was run over and dragged by his own van. A man later appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Mark Lang suffered critical injuries following a collision in North Road, Cardiff on March 28. The 54-year-old was then rushed to the University Hospital of Wales, where he later died, police have confirmed.

Mr Lang was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in Cathays, before he was said to have been hit by his own white van, which was allegedly stolen, at around 12.49pm. South Wales Police said its “deepest sympathies remain with Mark’s friends and family at this very sad time”.

Paying tribute to Mark Lang, his partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling. I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless. Our thanks go out to all the emergency services who did their best to bring him back to us, the people on the scene who rallied around him and called for help, and all the staff at the Heath who made sure his final days were comfortable and who worked tirelessly to help him and the family.

“Throughout all of this it has been comforting to see so much love and support from so many people who knew Mark – friends, colleagues, old teammates as well as customers and their dogs. We’ve been inundated with nice words and if we noticed it we spoke to him about it, assume he was aware of your kind words and very happy to hear them.

“Mark was a good man, with a lot of love to give. He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family- peacefully, comfortably, loved, he will be sorely missed.”

Mark Lang was struck down by his own white van, which was allegedly stolen, in Cardiff on March 28 - Credit: Family Handout