The iconic CBBC Dumping Ground has gone up for rent in London, where the new renters can sleep under Tracy Beaker’s infamous round window

The Dumping Ground from popular 00s kids show The Story of Tracy Beaker has been put up for rent. Elm Tree House, which features as the children’s home in the CBBC show can be a renters new home for £3,000 a month.

The home, referred to as the Dumping Ground by occupants, was the home to troubled child Tracy Beaker, played by Dani Harmer. Tracy lived alongside other children who were also in state care, in a television adaptation of the Jacqueline Wilson book.

Located on Amherst Road in Ealing, London, the property is now available to rent, with two bedrooms setting you back by £3,000 a month. Nostalgic fans of the 00s CBBC show were left stunned as they took to social media to comment on the home.

One fan took to Twitter to say: “For just £3,000(!) a month you can now live in The Dumping Ground, specifically in Tracy Beaker’s iconic bedroom with the round window! Anyone fancy chipping in?” with another adding: "Is this the answer to the London rental crisis? We can all just take solace living in the dumping ground together."

It’s been 20 years since the show was first aired and was the must-watch after school TV show.

