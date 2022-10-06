The emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident where three people have been stabbed in central London.

A City of London Police statement said reads: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”

