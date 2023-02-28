Around 200,000 members of the National Education Union are set to strike in England and Wales over the coming three days. The latest round of industrial action gets underway today (February 28).

The strike action is staggered throughout different regions over the coming days. Today, most schools in the north of England will be affected. On Wednesday, members in the east and midlands will take part in industrial action.

Thursday will see members in the south of England strike. They will be joined by members in Wales.

The NEU tweeted at 7am to say which regions will be on strike today. They said: “Today, @NEUnion members in schools in Northern, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber regions are striking for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.”

Last week, the NEU said that the government’s claim the union would not meet for talks was “completely disingenuous” and that the only reason the education secretary Gillian Keegan came to the table was due to the successful ballot carried out by the NEU.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said that some schools will be completely closed by the action. He said: "I think a majority of schools will be affected by the dispute - some of them with full closures and many more with partial closures.

"Some secondary schools will be completely closed, others will have particular year groups in and a similar pattern in lots of lots of primary schools."

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has described the NEU’s decision to go ahead with strike action as “disappointing”, saying: "As a government, we have made a serious offer to the leaders of the National Education Union and Royal College of Nursing: pause this week’s strikes, get round the table and talk about pay, conditions and reforms.

A driver supporting the NEU strike action (Photo: Getty)

“It is hugely disappointing the NEU has thus far refused this serious offer and has not joined the Royal College of Nursing in calling off strikes. Children deserve to be in school, and further strike action is simply unforgivable, especially after everything children have been through because of the pandemic."

