Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daytime telly viewers are gearing up for a trainwreck of an episode as a controversial celebrity steps in to replace one of ITV’s leading stars.

On Friday (June 28) the usual end-of-week duo of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be torn apart, with the latter being replaced by reality TV star and influencer Gemma Collins. Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made the announcement earlier this week, and to say fans are less than impressed would be an understatement.

Collins, 43, has made a controversial figure over the course of the year, revealing a feud with former Towie co-stars and being called out for “disgusting” behaviour at a London restaurant. Earlier this year when Celebrity Big Brother was on, she would post videos with Jedward reacting to the show’s drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will join Hammond on the ITV sofa tomorrow, and fans are divided about whether to avoid the upcoming show - or tune in for a potential car crash.

Posting on X, @MissLionHeart said: “I thought that Gemma Collins was gonna be a guest on This Morning on Friday - which is already bad enough. But for the producers to say that she's gonna a guest co-presenter, is one of a very long list of stupid things they have ever done.”

@Sco0ts added: “Please tell me it’s not true. The crass wannabe Gemma Collins on Friday - the girl that amounts to nothing.