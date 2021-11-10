This is how to make your iPhone charge faster - as 4 hacks revealed for the Apple device

Apple iPhone low battery

Waiting for iPhones to charge fully can take a long time, but there are ways that Apple users can speed up the process.

Four methods have been revealed to help the iPhone charging time.

Here are the simple steps which may improve your experience.

What are the four hacks?

Buy a ‘faster charger’

Invest in a fast-charging power cable and adapter to help your phone charge quicker.

It could charge your iPhone to 50% in just 30 minutes.

The fast-charging cables and adapters use USB technology called USB Power Delivery (USB PD).

The standard 5W chargers that used to come with iPhones will not deliver fast charging so you may want to upgrade your charger.

Some iPads come with a 12W charging block so this can be used to speed up your iPhones charging time.

If you have an iPhone 8 or newer, your phone will support 18W connections and higher.

When it came to iPhone 12, Apple stopped putting fast chargers in the boxes.

Try not to use wireless

Even though wireless charging is convenient, it isn’t always the fastest method.

Wireless charging can be particularly slow for older iPhones, according to BGR.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will not be terribly slow but it is still not going to charge your iPhone quickly.

Set your iPhone aside

While your phone is charging try not to go on it as it could result in your handset hitting maximum power quicker.

Making long phone calls while your iPhone is charging will also slow down the process.

Be wise when purchasing an external charger

External battery packs are great for topping up your phone’s charge when you are on the go but they are not all the same.

Wireless options such as the MagSafe charger are slower whereas wired solutions are thought to be more effective.

You won’t see the same charging speed as some Android phones offer, but these external chargers will help keep your phone going throughout the day.