The Traitors will return for a second run after its first series was a smash hit, with over 34million views on BBC iplayer . The series became the biggest brand new entertainment launch for the BBC in 2 years.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological reality competition where 22 strangers play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000. It first aired on BBC One in December of last year.

Claudia said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Applications for series 2 of the traitors are now open, with host Claudia Winklemon encouraging applications from wannabe detectives. In a video posted on Twitter , she said: “Can you spot a liar? Could you betray those around you? How would you fare at the round table? Would you like to play?”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense. We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said: “We were delighted so many viewers of BBC One and BBC iPlayer loved the first season. They told us they enjoyed the drama and entertainment of watching our players judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, but also forming alliances and real friendships. We’re excited to be making a second season with Claudia as together we build on the success of the first.”

The Traitors Series 2: How to apply