The Sobriety Revolution: Why More People Are Rethinking Alcohol This Dry January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As 2025 begins, the annual Dry January challenge is once again in the spotlight, and this year, a familiar face is leading the charge.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janey Lee Grace, a former BBC Radio 2 presenter and bestselling author who lives in Hertfordshire, is inspiring people to reconsider their relationship with alcohol and embrace the growing "sober curious" movement. Janey, known for her 24-year stint alongside Steve Wright on The Big Show, has transformed her own life through sobriety. Her message is resonating with a new wave of individuals who are questioning how alcohol fits into their lives.

Britain’s Drinking Culture Under Scrutiny

For decades, Britain has been synonymous with a drinking culture that often celebrates excess. But the tide is turning, and a shift is happening. More people, especially those in the middle ground of drinking—often referred to as “grey area drinkers”—are recognizing that alcohol might be holding them back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Wham to Sober Coach

Janey, who is now 7 years sober, calls sobriety the missing piece of her “holistic health jigsaw,” says the first 30 days without alcohol can be life-changing. “It’s not just about quitting something; it’s about what you gain,” she explains. “Energy, clarity, and a renewed sense of purpose are just the beginning.”

Tips for Navigating Dry January

Whether you’re curious about cutting back or ready to take the plunge, Janey offers practical advice to help people stay on track:

Shift Your Mindset: Focus on the positives. Never usethe phrase 'giving up', there is nothing to lose, only gain. Let the FOMO go! Instead of viewing sobriety as deprivation, think of it as an opportunity to reset and discover a better version of yourself.Fuel Your Body Right: Replace alcohol’s empty calories with wholesome foods. Prioritize hydration and nutrients to support your body’s detox process. This is not the time to diet or skip meals, eat nutrient dense food.Build a Support Network: They do say connection is the opposite of addiction. Join a community like The Sober Club, where you can connect with others on the same path. Accountability and shared experiences make the journey easier. You need cheer leaders!Experiment with Alcohol-Free Drinks: Janeys mantra is 'keep the ritual, change the ingredients' The market for alcohol-free options is booming. From craft beers to botanical spirits, these alternatives let you enjoy social events without feeling out of place.A Personal Journey to Wellness

Janey’s own journey to sobriety has made her a relatable and engaging advocate. Beyond her radio fame, she’s a bestselling author and wellness expert, known for books like Imperfectly Natural Woman and her latest memoir, From Wham to Woo: A Life on the Mic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having once toured with music legends like George Michael and Boy George, Janey now hosts a podcast Alcohol Free Life, works as a coach and runs honline community, The Sober Club.

The Sober Curious Movement Grows

Sobriety isn’t just about abstinence anymore—it’s a lifestyle choice tied to health, happiness, and self-discovery. As Janey points out, “You don’t have to wait for rock bottom to make a change. Sobriety is about thriving, not just surviving.”

With more people joining the sober curious movement every year, 2025 might just be the tipping point for a broader cultural shift. Dry January provides a perfect opportunity for anyone to dip their toes into this growing trend and see what’s possible.

For more tips and inspiration, or to connect with others exploring sobriety, visit The Sober Club.