‘The never ending property’: Singing estate agent performs tune from classic 80s film to help sell home

At first, the advert for the five-bed property in Bedfordshire seems perfectly normal - but all is not as its seems.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:11 GMT

In the current climate, selling a house can prove a challenge. That’s why one estate agent in Bedfordshire has gone the extra mile - by performing a song about the property.

Altering the theme from the 1980s children’s film The Neverending Story, Claire Cossey has created “The Neverending Property” to help sell her friend’s £700,000 house in Bedfordshire. And the fun video is taking the internet by storm, dubbing her the “singing estate agent”.

At first, the advert for the five-bed house in Leighton Buzzard looks perfectly normal. But scroll through the pictures of the property’s interior and you’ll come across Claire’s incredible video.

"This old house, there’s so much here to see, living room, all covered with these beams,” Claire sings as she puts her own spin on the synth-pop classic. Twirling in the hallway, Claire also chirps about how the house is fitted with an air source heat pump and solar panels, and even comes with its own dog grooming business.

    Estate agent Claire Cossey has created “The Neverending Property” to help sell her friend’s £700,000 house in Bedfordshire.
    Claire, from Just Knock estate agents which is also based in Leighton Buzzard, became an estate agent in 2015 when she was looking for additional work alongside her singing career. And after falling in love with the role, it seems she is happy to combine the two.

    Taking to Twitter, @gingertotty said Claire was a “gift”. “Hilarious, creative, funny,” she added.

    “Heaven’s preserve me from being too cool to recognise that someone is rebelling against the normal boring workday crapness of things. I love her and her silly glorious creative nonsense.”

    The five-bed house in Leighton Buzzard is on the market for £700k.
    Another user said: “This will be the most viewed property in the country by teatime.” You can find the advert for the property on RightMove.

