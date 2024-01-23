Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular sale has returned which will enable passengers to travel across England and Wales at discounted prices.

The Great British Rail Sale will begin on Tuesday, January 23 and last for one week only, offering journeys across popular routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the week-long sale, which will end on Monday, January 29, passengers will be able to claim up to 50% off selected advance and off-peak rail tickets.

Over a million discounted tickets will be available to various destinations between England and Wales, as well as cross-border trips to Scotland.

However it is important to note that the discounted journeys will only be applicable to those taking place between Tuesday, January 30 to Friday, March 25 2024.

The sale is following the Government seeking to reform the railways in order to bring more customers back to the rail network.

Popular journeys included in the sale include;

Portsmouth to Penzance - usually priced at £43, sale price at £21.

Birmingham to Bristol - usually priced at £30.60, sale price at £15.30.

Manchester to Leeds - usually priced at £8.60, sale price at £4.30.

Leicester to Sheffield - usually priced at £7.30, sale price at £3.60.

The Great British Rail Sale will enable passengers to travel at discounted prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper said: “The return of the Great British Rail Sale is good news for passengers, following the success of the previous sale which saw passengers benefit from around £7 million in savings on their travel costs.

“With discounts on more than a million tickets, there’ll be plenty of opportunity to connect with friends and family and explore great destinations across the country – I hope passengers make the most of this sale and choose to travel by rail.”